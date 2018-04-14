Buzzing Today: Hackers ack APC Nigeria’s Twitter Handle Now Selling Bitcoin — Nigeria Today

Buzzing Today: Hackers ack APC Nigeria’s Twitter Handle Now Selling Bitcoin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) official Twitter account has been hacked is currently being used to trade cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ethereum. The account name has been changed to Justin Sun, who has a verified account and claims to be founder of Tron Foundation and one of the Forbes 30 Under 30.

We giving 1 000 BTC to the people of Nigeria! Just send 0.1-2.0 BTC to the address below and we will send back to you 1-20 BTC. Address: 1Hb5FWGa4Fe33NMXrt5Ddr5Sc2o7Nuuami#Nigeria #APCNigeria #APC pic.twitter.com/LNfDFzplar — Justin Sun (@APCNigeria) April 14, 2018



Some reactions from Nigerians

Please come and hack Buhari presidential seat. We need a new Nigeria. — IG: MrCocofficial_ (@MrCocoOfficial) April 14, 2018

The APC is yet to report any hack of its official account.

