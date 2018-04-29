Buzzing Today: Senator Dino Melaye Escapes Recall, Nigerians Troll Governor Yahaya Bello — Nigeria Today

Buzzing Today: Senator Dino Melaye Escapes Recall, Nigerians Troll Governor Yahaya Bello

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday that the recall exercise of hospitalised Dino Melayeon Saturday had failed after electorate overwhelmingly sat at home.

At least 51 percent of voters are required to verify their signatures for the recall process to move to the next stage, but only five percent of registered voters turned out.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their position about the failed recall process, while firing shot at Governor Yahaya Bello of the state. See reactions below;

The news coming from Kogi State is to the effect that tyranny has been defeated. This should be a pointer as to what to expect in 2019. Those youths they referred to as lazy will speak in 2019 just as I heard they have spoken in Kogi against the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 28, 2018

Dino Melaye and other people brought Yahaya Bello. He said at the time that Kogi people wanted Abubakar Audu but God wanted Yahaya Bello. That was pure sycophancy. The question now is: what sins have Kogi people committed to deserve someone like Yahaya Bello as governor? — Babajide Otitoju (@BabajideOtitoju) April 24, 2018

Kogi money illegally used by Yahaya Bello and wasted to bribe voters to recall Dino gone down the drain. — Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) April 28, 2018

Only three governors below 50yrs. Ben Ayade- 49yrs

Yahaya Bello- 43yrs

Abdulaziz Yari- 49yrs Of these three "young" governors. Ben Ayade is the true representation of the kind of youth we want in Nigerian politics. The other two are just WASTE of political office. — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) April 29, 2018

I have been telling those who care to listen that Governor Yahaya Bello is not popular in Kogi state. The open rejection of his ill-fated @dino_melaye recall today is a clear testimony. Hundreds of millions of tax payers money wasted. So sad and unfortunate. @thecableng @todayng — James Abiodun Faleke (@JAFaleke) April 28, 2018

