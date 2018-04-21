Bye bye boomstick — ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ has been canceled by Starz — Nigeria Today

Bye bye boomstick — ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ has been canceled by Starz

Bruce Campbell is finally putting down his chainsaw, as the series based on the Evil Dead movies has been canceled by Starz after three seasons. This may not be the last time we get so see Ash Williams in action, however.

