CAC president urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

CAC president urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari – The Nation Newspaper
|
CAC president urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari
The Nation Newspaper
The President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Abraham Akinosun, has urged Nigerians to pray for and support the present administration to succeed. He spoke at the weekend at the grand finale of a seven-day fasting and prayer for forgiveness …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!