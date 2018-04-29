CAF Bans Nigerian Referee, Joseph Ogabor For Attempted Match Manipulation - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

CAF Bans Nigerian Referee, Joseph Ogabor For Attempted Match Manipulation – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
CAF Bans Nigerian Referee, Joseph Ogabor For Attempted Match Manipulation
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned a Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor, for one year over an alleged attempt to manipulate a match he officiated. According to CAF's website on Sunday, the decision follows investigations conducted and …
