 CAF Bans Nigerian Referee, Joseph Ogabor For Attempted Match Manipulation - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CAF Bans Nigerian Referee, Joseph Ogabor For Attempted Match Manipulation – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

CAF Bans Nigerian Referee, Joseph Ogabor For Attempted Match Manipulation
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned a Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor, for one year over an alleged attempt to manipulate a match he officiated. According to CAF's website on Sunday, the decision follows investigations conducted and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.