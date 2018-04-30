CAF Bans Nigerian Referee Joseph Ogabor — Nigeria Today

CAF Bans Nigerian Referee Joseph Ogabor

The Referees Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the recommendation of its Disciplinary Board to ban Nigeria referee, Joseph Ogabor, from any official mission for one year over attempted match manipulation.

It is understood that Ogabor attempted to manipulate the centre referee, Victor Gomes, for the Total CAF Confederation Cup play-off round first leg clash between Plateau United of Nigeria and USM Alger from Algeria played on 7 April 2018 in Lagos.

He attempted to help the NPFL champions outfit gain an unfair advantage over its Algerian counterpart.

A statement on CAF website on Sunday said the decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the match who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.

The statement read: “The CAF Referees Committee on 28 April 2018, has confirmed the recommendation of the CAF Disciplinary Board to ban Nigeria referee Joseph Ogabor from any official mission for one year for attempted match manipulation with respect to the Total CAF Confederation Cup 1/16th round first leg between Plateau United (Nigeria) and USM Alger (Algeria) played on 7 April 2018 in Lagos,” the statement reads. “The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team. “Also, Plateau United was cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression. “In a related development, the South African Football Association have been ordered to render an apology to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after investigations proved there was no evidence of whatsoever of any official of the NFF regarding an allegation of US$30,000 bribe.”

The post CAF Bans Nigerian Referee Joseph Ogabor appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

