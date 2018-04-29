CAF bans Nigerian referee Ogabor over match fixing — Nigeria Today

CAF bans Nigerian referee Ogabor over match fixing

A Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor has been disgraced after the Referees Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the recommendation of its Disciplinary Board to ban him from any official mission for one year over attempted match manipulation.

CAF said in a statement on its website on Sunday that this was in respect to the Total CAF Confederation Cup 1/16th round first leg between Plateau United (Nigeria) and USM Alger (Algeria) played on April 7, 2018, in Lagos.

The decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the match who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.

Plateau United was also cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.

In a related development, the South African Football Association has been ordered to tender an apology to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This was after investigations proved that there was no evidence of any official of the NFF being linked to an allegation of US$30,000 bribe.

