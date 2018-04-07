CAF CC: Itodo, Ayagwa Return For Plateau United Against USM - Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

CAF CC: Itodo, Ayagwa Return For Plateau United Against USM – Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
|
Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
|
CAF CC: Itodo, Ayagwa Return For Plateau United Against USM
Leadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)
Ahead of its CAF Confederations Cup cracker against USM Algiers in Lagos today, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United has been buoyed by the return of its talismen Raphael Ayagwa, Daniel Itodo amongst others. The other …
CAF CC Half Time Update: Plateau United vs USM Alger
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!