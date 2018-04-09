CAF Confederation Cup: Djoliba FC of Mali defeat MFM — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Djoliba FC of Mali defeat MFM

Lagos-based MFM FC will face an uphill task overturning the 0-1 defeat they suffered in the hands of visiting Djoliba FC of Mali in the elimination match of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Agege Township Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olukoya Boys tasted the first home defeat this season and also became the first to lose at home to the visitors. Until today, Djoliba FC had never beaten a Nigerian team at home according to records.

