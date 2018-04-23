CAF Confederation Cup: Egbe tips Enyimba to scale group stage — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Egbe tips Enyimba to scale group stage

FIFA match agent and frontline stadium construction expert, Ebi Egbe has tipped Enyimba to get past the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Peoples Elephants were on Saturday drawn into the same group with Ivorian side Williamsville, CARA FC of Congo and Djoliba of Mali.

The Nigerian two-time CAF Champions League winners were seeded for the draw held in Cairo by CAF.

Egbe, who spoke on Enyimba’s chances said yesterday that he saw the Aba giants going all the way to win the cup.

“I don’t see how Enyimba won’t come out of that group. In fact, Enyimba will not only come out of the group, but they will go all the way to win the trophy. They have a good team, experiences managers in the likes of Anyansi Agwu and another thing going for them is the massive support they are getting from Gov Okezie Ikpeazu. I m also confident Enyimba will in no time return to their Aba fortress,” Egbe said.

Egbe’s outfit, Monimichelle is handling the Enyimba Stadium renovation.

On the stadium, Egbe said: “We are at the moment putting final touches at the stadium and the geotech pitch to be laid at the arena would arrive the country in a matter of days.”

Enyimba it would be noted had been playing at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar in the last three seasons. The club subdued South African side Bidvest to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

