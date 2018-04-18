 CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United blames defenders for loss — Nigeria Today
CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United blames defenders for loss

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Football | 0 comments

Nigeria’s representative to the CAF Confederation Cup, Plateau United FC, twice unlucky in the competition, on Wednesday attributed their 0-4 second leg loss to defensive errors. Media Officer of the team, Albert Dakup in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Algiers said that the team paid dearly for its defensive lapses. “Our defenders let us down, they are not cautious enough to curtail the rampaging USM Algiers strikers,’’ Dakup said.

