CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United blames defenders for loss — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United blames defenders for loss

Nigeria’s representative to the CAF Confederation Cup, Plateau United FC, twice unlucky in the competition, on Wednesday attributed their 0-4 second leg loss to defensive errors.

Media Officer of the team, Albert Dakup in a chat with the newsmen from Algiers said that the team paid dearly for its defensive lapses.

“Our defenders let us down, they are not cautious enough to curtail the rampaging USM Algiers strikers,’’ Dakup said.

The newsmen reports that the Savannah Boys endured a humiliating defeat as they lost 0-4 to USM at the Stade 5 Juliet 1962.

A brace from USM Algiers’ Qussana Darfalous, 29th and 49th minute, and goals from midfielder Kaddour Beldjilali and Mohammed Benkhemassa condemned the Nigerian representative to a 2-5 aggregate loss and ouster from the competition.

The Kennedy Boboye-tutored team has won the first leg at Agege Stadium 2-1, but succumbed to the superior fire power of their hosts in the second leg.

Plateau United is the second Nigeria side after MFM of Lagos, to experience scandalous defeat in the space of two months at the same stadium.

NAN

