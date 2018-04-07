CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United defeat USM Algiers — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau United defeat USM Algiers

Plateau United FC of Jos on Saturday defeated USM Algiers 2-1 at the Agege Stadium in the elimination match of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that goals from King Osanga in the 7th minute and Emma James’ strike in the 75th minutes gave the necessary three points to the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League Champions.

Plateau United playing away from their traditional ground Ruwang Pam Stadium, Jos, due to the unapproval by CAF was however given a home support by Lagos fans who trooped to the stadium to cheer them.

The Kennedy Boboye-tutored team were in control of the match in the first half forcing the visitors to their own half but were unable to convert their chances as the lead striker, Tosin Omoyele, was sandwiched among the bulky defenders.

Plateau goalkeeper Okiemute Odah was, however, called to action many times to deny the rampaging USM Algiers strikers.

The second half also saw the visitor mounted pressure on Plateau United which later resulted in a goal by Yaya Faouzi in the 71st minute after a defensive error.

Plateau made two tactical substitutions, with the introduction of veteran Peter Eneji who came in to replace Raphael Ayagwa and Emma James who scored the decider.

After the match, Plateau United midfielder, Elisha Golbe, was full of praises for the Lagos fans for their support, adding that the team would do its best to record a decent outing in Algiers.

“I want to appreciate Lagos fans first of all for their support, we are really surprised with what we got here, it is like playing at home.

“The result today is not a result that we are playing away from our ground because we tried to control the game but we were unlucky in front of the goal.

“We will get our acts together in the second round because we now have the experience of how they play because that was what we lacked before, we knew little about them,’’ he said.

