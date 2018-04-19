CAF Declares Samson Siasia Stadium Unfit For Int’l Matches — Nigeria Today

CAF Declares Samson Siasia Stadium Unfit For Int’l Matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has yesterday written off the Bayelsa State owned Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, declaring it unfit for international football matches. CAF medical committee member, Dr Peter Singabele said the continental body came to the decision after the stadium failed rain flood control test, on Tuesday. Speaking during the Restoration […]

The post CAF Declares Samson Siasia Stadium Unfit For Int’l Matches appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

