CAF reserves Friday, Saturday for Champions League — Nigeria Today

CAF reserves Friday, Saturday for Champions League

The CAF Interclub Committee says the Total CAF Champions League will henceforth be played on Friday and Saturday for weekend matches and Tuesday for mid-week matches. CAF said on its website on Tuesday that Sundays had also been reserved for the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Wednesday for the mid-week games. The continental football governing body said this would be effective from the group stages.

