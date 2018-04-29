CAF tells South Africa to apologise to Nigeria over $30,000 match fixing insult — Nigeria Today

CAF tells South Africa to apologise to Nigeria over $30,000 match fixing insult

Confederation of African Football on Sunday said there was no evidence of any official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) being linked to an allegation of US$30,000 bribe, The Nation reports.

The Africa football governing body has therefore ordered the South African Football Association to render an apology to NFF.

Recall that the South Africa football federation linked the match fixing attempt in the Total CAF Confederation Cup 1/16th round first leg between Plateau United (Nigeria) and USM Alger (Algeria) played on 7 April 2018 in Lagos to the glasshouse.

And it told CAF President Ahmed Ahmed to raise punitive measure against Nigeria Football Federation.

But, CAf on Sunday said after thorough investigations it has been able to establish that no person in the glasshouse was directly or indirectly involve in the attempted match manipulation for the match.

Meanwhile, the CAF Referees Committee said it has confirmed the recommendation of its Disciplinary Board to ban Nigeria referee Joseph Ogabor from any official mission for one year for attempted match manipulation.

It said the decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.

Also, Plateau United was cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create wrong impression.

