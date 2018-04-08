CAFCC: Plateau United Captain Golbe Unhappy With Slim Win Against USM Alger — Nigeria Today

CAFCC: Plateau United Captain Golbe Unhappy With Slim Win Against USM Alger

By Adeboye Amosu:

Plateau United captain, Elisha Golbe, is disappointed with the outcome of Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup Play-off Round, first leg fixture against USM Alger, but insisted the club will fight hard to book their passage into the group stages, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Jos club could only claim a slim 2-1 win against the Red and Black at their makeshift home ground, the Agege Stadium Lagos, as they were let down by their poor marksmanship in the game.

Kennedy Boboye’s charges lost 4-2 against Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in their last away game on the continent rallying from four goals down to make the scoreline more respectable.

The Nigerian champions are also yet to win a game on the road in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season.

But the centre-back is adamant the team will give their all to book their passage into the group stages.

“We know the importance of scoring plenty goals in this knockout round and that was our target, but unfortunately, we couldn’t achieve that,” Golbe stated after the game.

“It’s good that we won, but things would have been better if we had converted those chances.

“We are disappointed, but we know we have to pick ourselves up as fast as possible because we have a league game against Kwara United on Wednesday and the second leg is around the corner too.

“It’s important that we keep fighting and give them a good fight in the second leg.”

The winner of the two-legged affair is guaranteed a place in the group stages of the competition.

No Nigerian club has won the CAF Confederation Cup in the past.

