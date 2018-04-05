CAFCC: Plateau United Forward Obaje out of USM Clash Over Injury; Odah, Ayagwa Return — Nigeria Today

CAFCC: Plateau United Forward Obaje out of USM Clash Over Injury; Odah, Ayagwa Return

Plateau United forward Joshua Obaje has been ruled out of Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup Play-off Round, first leg tie against Algeria’s USM Alger, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Obaje, CSN learnt has been struggling with a knee injury and won’t be part of the team that will face the Algerians.

He sat out training on Wednesday and will not travel with his teammates to Lagos on Thursday for the encounter billed for the ‘Soccer Temple’ Agege Stadium.

The duo of goalkeeper Okiemute Odah and reliable midfielder Rapheal Ayagwa who missed the side’s last game on the continent against Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia have however resumed training and are available for the game.

Odah was substituted in the 10th minute of Plateau United’s CAF Champions League 4-1 first leg defeat against Etoile du Sahel following an harmstring injury, while Ayagwa didn’t feature in the reverse fixture after picking up an injury in training few days to the game.

Their return is a timely boost for the Nigerian champions who will seek to make it the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup following their exit from the Champions League.

They will be banking on the support of Lagos fans to cheer them to victory with their New Jos Stadium which is currently undergoing renovation not deemed suitable enough to host the game by CAF.

