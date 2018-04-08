 CAFCC Play-Offs: Djoliba Stun MFM In Agege - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
CAFCC Play-Offs: Djoliba Stun MFM In Agege – Complete Sports Nigeria

CAFCC Play-Offs: Djoliba Stun MFM In Agege
By Adeboye Amosu: MFM FC fell to a 1-0 defeat against Malian club Djoliba in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off round fixture at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Mohamed Cisse scored the winning goal
