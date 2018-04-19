Cafe Javas now in Nairobi, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Cafe Javas now in Nairobi, Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Cafejavas, a Kampala-based full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain, has crossed the border from Uganda, taking their services to Nairobi, Kenya. It is a Mandela Group company.
Comments
