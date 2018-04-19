Cafe Javas now in Nairobi, Kenya — Nigeria Today

C.Js is the newest Coffee place / Gastronomy place in Nairobi – Koingage Street. Let these pictures do the talking pic.twitter.com/RyJ5wbcjRU — Nairobi Caffeine (@NairobiCaffeine) April 19, 2018

Have heard so many great things about @cafejavas_ug hope they maintain the same standards esp those portions in Nairobi @Cjs_254 pic.twitter.com/MjJuHSHzhk — Treats By Muthoni (@treatsKE) April 19, 2018

We promise to deliver as we always do #CJs254 — CAFÉ JAVAS (@cafejavas_ug) April 19, 2018

Been low-key praying that @cafejavas_ug opens a branch in Nairobi. CJ’s, I hope you guys will administer the same services and the unmatched delicious meals. — R (@adanrach) April 18, 2018

@Cjs_254 Cafe Javas brilliant cuisines taking the game to their doorstep.

Welcome to Nairobi.Hope to enjoy the same brewed african tea there.@cafejavas_ug — Idhow Y. Hussein (@Hidhow) April 19, 2018

Currently at seven locations around Kampala and one in Entebbe, Cafejavas has added a new location at Koinange Street in Nairobi on their list this week, promising that “We commit to great food, great coffee, great service, an experience that will make you long for more. Every meal is a master-piece.”

Going by the response on social media, Nairobians are looking forward to Cafejavas.

The move comes over three years after Kenya’s Java House chain first attempted expansion into Uganda. Cafe Javas went to court, citing trademark infringements.