‘Call For Scrapping Of Social Investment Programmes Baseless’ — Nigeria Today

‘Call For Scrapping Of Social Investment Programmes Baseless’

The Gombe State Government has described Senator Danjuma Goje’s call to scrap the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as “baseless.” Senator Danjuma Goje, who doubles as chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, had threatened to cut down on the proposed National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) N500 billion allocations in the 2018 […]

The post ‘Call For Scrapping Of Social Investment Programmes Baseless’ appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

