Cambridge Analytica used more apps to steal data, former employee claims — Nigeria Today

Cambridge Analytica used more apps to steal data, former employee claims

During testimony to a U.K. Parliment committee, former Cambridge Aanlaytica employee Brittany Kaiser says she’s “almost certain” the number of Facebook users with compromised data is more than 87 million.

