Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages held in Anglophone region: government - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages held in Anglophone region: government
TODAY.NG
Cameroon security forces free 18 hostages held in Anglophone region: government
Reuters
YAOUNDE (Reuters) – Cameroon security forces have freed 18 hostages, including seven Swiss and five Italian nationals, who were kidnapped by English-speaking separatists in the restive southwest region, the government spokesman said. Issa Tchiroma …
