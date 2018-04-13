 Cameroon’s Charlotte Dipanda features Yemi Alade on New Single “Sista” | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cameroon’s Charlotte Dipanda features Yemi Alade on New Single “Sista” | Watch on BN

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

When two African queens come together we can only but expect a killer number like Sista. Cameroon’s superstar diva Charlotte Dipanda teams up with one of Nigeria’s best female exports, Yemi Alade on an amazing track titled Sista. The video put together by Kurleva Pictures, represents the female African dream. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post Cameroon’s Charlotte Dipanda features Yemi Alade on New Single “Sista” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.