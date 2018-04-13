Cameroon’s Charlotte Dipanda features Yemi Alade on New Single “Sista” | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Cameroon’s Charlotte Dipanda features Yemi Alade on New Single “Sista” | Watch on BN

When two African queens come together we can only but expect a killer number like Sista. Cameroon’s superstar diva Charlotte Dipanda teams up with one of Nigeria’s best female exports, Yemi Alade on an amazing track titled Sista. The video put together by Kurleva Pictures, represents the female African dream. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post Cameroon's Charlotte Dipanda features Yemi Alade on New Single "Sista" | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija

