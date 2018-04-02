Can Chamisa afford to ignore Khupe? - The Zimbabwe Mail — Nigeria Today

Can Chamisa afford to ignore Khupe? – The Zimbabwe Mail
|
The Zimbabwe Mail
|
Can Chamisa afford to ignore Khupe?
The Zimbabwe Mail
Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa seems to have already written off his former colleague Thokozani Khupe and seems to be gunning for Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front leader Emmerson Mnangagwa. But is Chamisa really …
Grand coalition fails to take off
Zimbabwe: MDC-T Purges Khupe Allies
Khupe Says She Fears Chamisa “MDC Violence” So Has Postponed Congress
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!