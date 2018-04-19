CAN condemns killings in Nasarawa State — Nigeria Today

CAN condemns killings in Nasarawa State

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killings in Nasarawa State. Bishop Joseph Mason, the state’s CAN Chairman, told newsmen in Lafia on Thursday that the association was concerned by the continued killings in the southern Senatorial zone of the state by the suspected herdsmen. According to him, […]

