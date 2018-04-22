 Can Macron's White House Visit Save The Iran Deal? - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Can Macron’s White House Visit Save The Iran Deal? – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Can Macron's White House Visit Save The Iran Deal?
CHANNELS TELEVISION
French President Emmanuel Macron seems, as much as any world leader, to have developed a rapport with his American counterpart Donald Trump. But will their apparent bond help European capitals in their struggle to save the Iran nuclear deal from Trump
Macron Takes a Risk in Courting Trump, but Has Little to Show for ItNew York Times
Macron due in Washington for first state visit of Trump presidencyFRANCE 24
As Macron arrives to meet Trump, fate of Iran nuclear deal is front and centerWashington Post
The Atlantic –The Guardian –Telegraph.co.uk –Voice of America
all 316 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.