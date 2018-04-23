CAN urges FG not to decriminalise Same-Sex Marriage — Nigeria Today

CAN urges FG not to decriminalise Same-Sex Marriage

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked that the Federal Government not legalise same-sex unions, Punch reports.

The statement is in response to British Prime Minister Theresa May urging Commonwealth nations with laws criminalising LGBT people to remove them.

CAN, in a statement, said same-sex marriage contradicts the position of the scripture. They said:

If we may remind the British authorities, the same-sex marriage contradicts the position of the Scripture and any human law that contradicts the Bible cannot stand. God is the author of marriage and He stated it clearly that it involves a man and a woman. In addition, the Bible states: A man will leave his father and his mother and he must stick to his wife and they must become one flesh. Jesus our Saviour confirmed that marriage should be for male and female. The Bible condemns homosexuality as an immoral and unnatural sin.

