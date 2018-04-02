 Canada could resettle some African asylum seekers rejected by Israel - National Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Canada could resettle some African asylum seekers rejected by Israel – National Post

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Canada could resettle some African asylum seekers rejected by Israel
National Post
OTTAWA — Canada is one of the countries expected to resettle African asylum seekers turned away from Israel, but it remains to be seen whether the Liberal government will increase the number of refugees from the area who were already destined to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.