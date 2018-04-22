 Canadian citizen arrives back in Canada after 11 years in Ethiopian prison - Toronto Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Canadian citizen arrives back in Canada after 11 years in Ethiopian prison – Toronto Star

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Toronto Star

Canadian citizen arrives back in Canada after 11 years in Ethiopian prison
Toronto Star
A man is back on Canadian soil after being in an Ethiopian prison for 11 years. Tears filled the eyes of Bashir Makhtal and his family members as they embraced Saturday at Pearson Airport for the first time in more than a decade. Makhtal was released
Canadian man imprisoned for 11 years in Ethiopia returns to TorontoCBC.ca
Bashir Makhtal, Canadian imprisoned in Ethiopia for 11 years, returns to CanadaCP24 Toronto’s Breaking News
Canadian man imprisoned in Ethiopia for 11 years back in Canada680 News
GuelphToday
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.