Canadian citizen arrives back in Canada after 11 years in Ethiopian prison - Toronto Star — Nigeria Today

Canadian citizen arrives back in Canada after 11 years in Ethiopian prison
A man is back on Canadian soil after being in an Ethiopian prison for 11 years. Tears filled the eyes of Bashir Makhtal and his family members as they embraced Saturday at Pearson Airport for the first time in more than a decade. Makhtal was released …
