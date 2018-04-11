Cape Town Isn't The Only Place That's Close To Running Out Of Water - Fast Company — Nigeria Today

Cape Town Isn’t The Only Place That’s Close To Running Out Of Water – Fast Company
|
Fast Company
|
Cape Town Isn't The Only Place That's Close To Running Out Of Water
Fast Company
In Cape Town, South Africa, where reservoirs dwindled after three years of drought, residents have spent months taking 90-second showers and stockpiling gallons of water. The city closed swimming pools, banned washing cars, and limited water to 13 …
'Day zero' water crises: Spain, Morocco, India and Iraq at risk as reservoirs shrink
Western Cape businesses asked hard questions about the water crisis
Day Zero could still come‚ Cape business warned
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!