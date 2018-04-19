Capture One makes batch editing and presets faster with latest update — Nigeria Today

Capture One makes batch editing and presets faster with latest update

Capture One 11.1 speeds up workflow when using styles or presets, Phase One says. The update enhances a handful of tools while expanding camera support to eleven new models and another ten lenses. The update is available April 19.

