Capture One makes batch editing and presets faster with latest update — Nigeria Today

Capture One makes batch editing and presets faster with latest update
Capture One 11.1 speeds up workflow when using styles or presets, Phase One says. The update enhances a handful of tools while expanding camera support to eleven new models and another ten lenses. The update is available April 19.
