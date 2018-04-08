Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy, Performs With Baby Bump On Stage (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy, Performs With Baby Bump On Stage (Watch Video)

Popular female rapper, Cardi B’s pregnancy rumour has been confirmed after she flaunted her growing baby bump on Saturday Night while performing “Be Careful” live on stage.

The rapper who had been trying hard to conceal his pregnancy status from the public had no choice than to perform with the baby bump.

In a recent interview she had with Apple Music, Cardi addressed her pregnancy rumour saying;

“People cannot expect me to be open about everything.”

Meanwhile, rapper Offset who is expecting his first child with Cardi B tweeted to her after performance with baby bump. He wrote;

“Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

Meanwhile, Cardi has revealed why she stayed with Offset even after the cheating scandal.

According her, she is not without sin, and it is for this reason she continues to stay with her fiance, Offset.

Recall that the Migos rapper’s cheating scandal with a South African model broke the internet weeks, stirring major conversation.

The video made rounds on the internet for days, bringing Cardi a lot of embarrassment, and fans urged her to call off their relationship. But she stayed.

Now, in new interview with Cosmopolitan, she is explaining why she chose not to leave Offset.

In her words;

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But, I want to work out my sh-t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.” “I’m not your property. This is my life…I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision.”However, she agreed that what Offset did was not right. “It’s not right, what he f–king did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.” Everybody got different beliefs and different religions and were raised differently, yet you also supposed to be careful you don’t offend somebody. Everybody gets bothered about everything. Everybody got a f–king opinion about you,” she told the magazine. “If I change myself, then I’m going to lose myself, and I won’t be who makes me happy.”

Watch Video Of Cardi B’s Performance Below;

She looks stunning A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Apr 7, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

The post Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy, Performs With Baby Bump On Stage (Watch Video) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

