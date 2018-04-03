Cardi B drops Music Video for “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage & Cameo from Offset | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Cardi B drops Music Video for “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage & Cameo from Offset | Watch on BN

Cardi B has released the music video for her 2017 single Bartier Cardi which features rapper 21 Savage, even as we count down to the release of her debut album titled Invasion Of Privacy. The video which premiered on the latest episode of VH1‘s Love & Hip Hop sees Migos rapper and Cardi’s fiance Offset […]

The post Cardi B drops Music Video for “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage & Cameo from Offset | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

