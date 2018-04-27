 Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez gave Show-Stopping Performances at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Nigeria Today
Cardi B & Jennifer Lopez gave Show-Stopping Performances at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center yesterday on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada and two performances stood out during the show – a very pregnant Cardi B dancing on 6-inch heels and a risqué Jennifer Lopez bursting some moves with her 50-inch hair.

For her performance, despite being pregnant, Cardi B was full of energy and performed with Latin artist Ozuna in a tight-fitted baby pink dress and heels.

Jennifer Lopez also gave a performance to remember at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. She showed off her dance moves on stage in a a gold number with super straight, super long hair. The hair was said to be 50-inches long!

Photo Credit: Getty Images/David Becker

