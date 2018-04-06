 Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” Album has been RIAA Gold Certified after 24 Hours — Nigeria Today
Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” Album has been RIAA Gold Certified after 24 Hours

Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy was released today and is already eligible for a gold certification according to the RIAA! This is all thanks to her hit single Bodak Yellow which was released last year and was certified 5x multi-platinum in September 2017. That being so, the Chart Data states that 10 track […]

The post Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” Album has been RIAA Gold Certified after 24 Hours appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

