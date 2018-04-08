 Cardinal Onaiyekan reveals kind of politicians Nigeria needs to end treasury looting — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cardinal Onaiyekan reveals kind of politicians Nigeria needs to end treasury looting

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said Nigeria needs philosophers as political leaders to enable it put an end to the recurrent looting of the nation’s treasury. Onaiyekan said this while delivering his homily at a mass celebrated to jointly mark the Divine Mercy solemnity and the 2018 Mothers’ Day in Abuja […]

Cardinal Onaiyekan reveals kind of politicians Nigeria needs to end treasury looting

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.