Cardinal Onaiyekan reveals kind of politicians Nigeria needs to end treasury looting — Nigeria Today

Cardinal Onaiyekan reveals kind of politicians Nigeria needs to end treasury looting
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said Nigeria needs philosophers as political leaders to enable it put an end to the recurrent looting of the nation’s treasury. Onaiyekan said this while delivering his homily at a mass celebrated to jointly mark the Divine Mercy solemnity and the 2018 Mothers’ Day in Abuja […]
Cardinal Onaiyekan reveals kind of politicians Nigeria needs to end treasury looting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!