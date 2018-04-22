Care for the Earth @ International Mother Earth Day - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Care for the Earth @ International Mother Earth Day – Vanguard
Care for the Earth @ International Mother Earth Day
By Fr. John Damian Adizie. Most religions and cultures believe that Man comes from the earth. Most of them even believe that un-to dust shall man return. Every year during the Ash Wednesday most orthod-ox churches, including Catholics, usually receive …
International Mother Earth Day, what can you do to help?
