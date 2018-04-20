Carlo Ancelotti Refuses To Rule Out Managing Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Carlo Ancelotti Refuses To Rule Out Managing Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to rule out the possibility of replacing Arsene Wenger as the next Arsenal manager.

Carlo Ancelotti has been out of a job since he was sacked by Bayern Munich in September, but has said he would be keen on a return to management if a suitable opportunity arose.

“I can say I would like to work again, but that depends on me. If I find the right possibility, the right project I would be delighted to continue.”

Responding to the news of Wenger’s impending departure, he said: “It’s a great decision, but I think it’s the decision Mr Wenger [made] with a lot of respect for the club and also I think the club have shown a lot of respect.

“That is right – Wenger did a fantastic job, and is doing a fantastic job with Arsenal because he is in the semi-final of the Europa League. Great respect and great honour to Arsene.”

“The Gunners know their own future, if their plans involve me then I’m pleased from a professional point of view, but at the moment there’s nothing else.

“My future depends on the chances and projects presented to me, it’s not only up to me. Right now though I’m focused on helping Uefa with this wonderful event for those in need.”

