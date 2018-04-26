Carpenter docked over alleged N400,000 theft — Nigeria Today

Carpenter docked over alleged N400,000 theft

A 34-year-old carpenter, Gbenga Aladesuru, who allegedly stole N400,000 was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate O.A. Akokhia on theft charge.

Aladesuru, who resides at Abule-Egba area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted

N150,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Akokhia said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

He then adjourned the case until May 9 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp.Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 15 at Abule-Egba, Lagos State.

He said Aladesuru stole N400,000 belonging to Muhammed Nalayawa.

Okuoimose added that the defendant broke Nalayawa’s door on the pretext that the complainant’s landlord sent him to do some repairs.

“The defendant then damaged the front door of the complainant’ door and carted away N400,000 cash and a DVD player valued at N7,000.

“Okuoimose said the complainant returned from work and discovered that his door had been damaged; his room ransacked and his money and DVD player were missing.

“After investigation, he discovered that the landlord’s carpenter was behind the theft.

“The case was reported at the station, and Aladesuru was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Okuimose said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The section stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing. (NAN)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

