Carrying of arms indiscriminately will spell doom for Nigeria – Clergy — Nigeria Today

Carrying of arms indiscriminately will spell doom for Nigeria – Clergy
The Archbishop of Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, on Sunday urged both the federal and state governments to stop people from carrying arms as such act would spell doom for the country Okoh made this known while addressing journalists at the Cathedral of All Saints, Abakaliki, shortly after commissioning about 135 metres road that […]
