Cassper Nyovest to perform in the UK - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Cassper Nyovest to perform in the UK – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 18, 2018


Cassper Nyovest to perform in the UK
Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is set to perform in London, UK on September 14 at the O2 Academy Islington. Mufasa is making more waves and the 'Destiny' rapper will be heading to London and doing a one man show. READ: Cassper Nyovest doppelganger alert
