 Castle Lite Unlocked J. Cole, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage shut down lager's concert in Lagos - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Castle Lite Unlocked J. Cole, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage shut down lager’s concert in Lagos – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Castle Lite Unlocked J. Cole, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage shut down lager's concert in Lagos
Pulse Nigeria
Hosts, Pearl Thusi and Do2tun at the Castle Lite Unlocked concert which held at Eko hotel & suites, VI Lagos on Friday, April 28, 2017. Pulse. Hosts, Pearl Thusi and Do2tun at the Castle Lite Unlocked concert which held at Eko hotel & suites, VI Lagos

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.