Catholic Church Confirms Killing of Two Priests by Herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today

Catholic Church Confirms Killing of Two Priests by Herdsmen in Benue

George Okoh In Makurdi

The Makurdi Diocese of the Catholic Church has confirmed the killing of two of its priests by marauding herdsmen on Tuesday morning.

It named the priest as Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha.

According to the Director of Communication of the diocese, Fr. Moses Iorapuu, the two priests have been confirmed dead in a deadly attack by herdsmen/jihadists early Tuesday in Mbalom village and St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpor-Mbalom.

He said in their classic style, they burnt down homes, destroyed food items and killed at will.

Details to follow….

