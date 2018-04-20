Catholic Church must help the poor – Pope - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Catholic Church must help the poor – Pope – Vanguard
Catholic Church must help the poor – Pope
The main concern of the Catholic Church must be to help the poor, Pope Francis said on a Friday pilgrimage to southern Italy in honour of a local bishop who is a candidate for sainthood. Francis was paying a half-day visit to Alessano and Molfetta in …
