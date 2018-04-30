Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Game 7 start - CBSSports.com — Nigeria Today

Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Game 7 start – CBSSports.com
|
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Game 7 start
CBSSports.com
Thompson generated 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Cleveland's 105-101 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Thompson parlayed his …
