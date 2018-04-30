 Cavani: I didn't know I beat Ibrahimovic's record - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cavani: I didn’t know I beat Ibrahimovic’s record – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Cavani: I didn't know I beat Ibrahimovic's record
Goal.com
The attacker spearheaded a fine recovery for PSG on Sunday and committed his future to the Parc des Princes club in the aftermath. Edinson Cavani said he did not know about his new record as he surpassed former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Paris
PSG change coach but don't progress, says SilvaSBS – The World Game
Edinson Cavani Surpasses Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Become PSG's Highest Ligue 1 Goal Scorer90min
Edinson Cavani scores twice as PSG avoids first home defeatThe Indian Express
Sport360
all 29 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.