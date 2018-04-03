 CBN: credit to households rises on positive economic outlook - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
CBN: credit to households rises on positive economic outlook – The Nation Newspaper

CBN: credit to households rises on positive economic outlook
The availability of secured credit to households increased in the first quarter and is expected to further rise on positive economic outlook, the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN's) credit conditions report has shown. According to the report, most
