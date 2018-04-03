CBN: credit to households rises on positive economic outlook - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

CBN: credit to households rises on positive economic outlook – The Nation Newspaper
|
BusinessAMLive
|
CBN: credit to households rises on positive economic outlook
The Nation Newspaper
The availability of secured credit to households increased in the first quarter and is expected to further rise on positive economic outlook, the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN's) credit conditions report has shown. According to the report, most …
Shonubi: No Central Bank Will Give up Its Currency for Cryptocurrencies
CBN: Banks demanding more collateral for corporate loans
Graphic – Time to cut? Nigeria central bank gathers for first 2018 meeting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!