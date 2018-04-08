CBN Governor deploys new DGs — Nigeria Today

CBN Governor deploys new DGs

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele has assigned duties to the newly appointed Deputy Governors who assumed duty on March 28.

The acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr Isaac Okoroafor, in a statement on Sunday said Mrs Aishah Ahmad was deployed to the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate, while Mr Edward Lemetek Adamu was assigned to Corporate Services.

Emefiele also approved the deployment of Dr Okwu Nnanna from the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate to the Economic Policy Directorate.

“Mr Adebayo Adelabu, however, retains his portfolio as Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, ” Okoroafor said.

According to Okoroafor, the affected principal officers have since assumed duty in their new duties. (NAN)

