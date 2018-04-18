 CBN injects another $210 million into Forex market — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CBN injects another $210 million into Forex market

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The intervention is to enable market operators meet the requests of customers says bank.

The post CBN injects another $210 million into Forex market appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.